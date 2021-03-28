Funds for medical colleges not spent

HYDERABAD

28 March 2021 23:02 IST

A Centrally sponsored scheme to strengthen and upgrade State government medical colleges for increase in post-graduate seats was a failure as the funds committed were not applied to the project.

The scheme launched in 2008 was targeted at Osmania, Gandhi and Kakatiya medical colleges to increase post-graduate seats and the commensurate increase in their infrastructural facilities, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said in his report.

The Central government introduced another scheme in June 2013 for establishment of multi-disciplinary research units in government medical colleges to undertake research in non-communicable diseases and bridging the gap in their infrastructural facilities. But, the units sanctioned for Osmania and Gandhi medical colleges were non-starter due to their failure to meet milestones and pre-requisites as per Central government time schedule and non-release of subsequent funds.

The report highlighted failure of municipal corporations of Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad and Ramagundam to comply with the mandatory provisions of rainwater harvesting despite collecting money from building owners to construct the structures. Delay by Karimnagar corporation in remitting Employees Provident Fund contributions resulted in avoidable expenditure of ₹ 3.83 crore towards damage charges and interest.

A major objective of a project to conduct comprehensive household survey and installation of automatic meter reading system remained unachieved by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Non-achievement of deliverables led to non-release of Central assistance of ₹ 2.77 crore to the board. Therefore, the board had to commit an additional amount of ₹ 3.64 crore out of its own funds for installation of automatic meters.

Improper project management by National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management derailed a public-private partnership project to set up a four-star business class hotel in Hyderabad. This led to recurring annual loss of revenue of ₹ 2.50 crore to the institute besides denying students employment and training opportunities.

Compensation under National Family Benefit Scheme was not paid as per the rate fixed by Central government which resulted in short payment of ₹ 14.26 crore to 13,373 bereaved families.

Seventy-four per cent of funds released under constituency development programme in 2014-18 remained either unspent in the Personal Deposit accounts of Chief Planning Officers or not supported by utilisation certificates.