Full-length digital lessons on T-SAT from July 1

Digital lessons covering 1,498 topics for 233 days has been made ready for the television classroom programme

Published - June 30, 2024 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

T-SAT (Telangana Skills, Academic and Training) satellite television network starting July 1, will roll out full-fledged digital lessons to benefit students at government schools.

According to T-SAT chief Bodanapally Venugopal Reddy, a schedule was made as per the Education department’s academic year calendar, for classes 1 to 10.

In all, 749 hours of digital lessons covering 1,498 topics for 223 days will be telecast. For primary school students, the classes will be for Telugu, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies subjects.

Mr. Reddy, advising students to make best use of the platform, said the digital content is a learning opportunity particularly for students who miss classroom lessons.

The lessons can be accessed on T-SAT Vidya channel, the T-SAT App and the YouTube channel.

