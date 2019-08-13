Full-fledged shifting of departments to take time

The full-fledged shifting of secretariat from the existing venue to Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan is likely to take a few days notwithstanding the formal entry of Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi and other senior officials into the office space earmarked for them.

Departments like Transport, Roads & Buildings have already moved into the new premises allotted to them outside the existing secretariat complex. But the departments proposed to be shifted to the BRKR Bhavan are yet to be shifted fully as works for sprucing up the premises and setting up cable network for telephone and internet connections are yet to be completed.

Senior IT officials said works for providing basic internet connection have been completed but the three-stage process for enabling high speed connectivity on the lines of the existing secretariat complex would take some more days. The departments which are asked to shift to the BRKR Bhavan are waiting for completion of arrangements like partitions between different sections, furniture arrangements in the offices allocated to higher officials, including the principal secretaries and advisers, works relating to electrical connections and air-conditioning facilities in different floors.

Road closing

“Setting up networking and other facilities in the sixth and ninth floors is completed. Work on the other floors is in progress,” an IT department official told The Hindu. That the full-fledged shifting of the departments is likely to take more time becomes evident from the fact that the police officials are yet to firm up a date for closing the road from Liberty side towards Adarshnagar which is proposed to be used for parking of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary formally visited the premises on Tuesday morning and inspected the ongoing works. He is understood to have expressed concern over the slow pace of works and wanted senior officials led by CMO official Adhar Sinha to monitor the progress of works and ensure their early completion. He is learnt to have directed the officials concerned to furnish reports on the progress.