Fulfil promises made under AP Reorganisation Act: Vinod Kumar

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar demanded the Centre to fulfil all the promises made under the AP Reorganisation Act. He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was accountable for this.

Addressing a gathering of market committee chairmen and labour representatives on Wednesday on the eve of State Formation Day, he said that no irrigation project was accorded national status despite repeated appeals.

“Bayyaram steel plant, ITIR project, Navodaya Vidyalayas for each district, railway coach factory in Kazipet, a turmeric board in Nizamabad, funding for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, are some of the demands that are not met by the Centre yet,” he said and added that the global traditional medicine centre was taken up in Jamnagar, Gujarat, though it was originally sanctioned for Hyderabad.