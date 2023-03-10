Fugitive convict nabbed

March 10, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Kushaiguda police on Friday nabbed the murder convict who escaped from the Cherlapally Central Prison.

The police said Malothu Hussain, 55, who was convicted for murder and was serving a sentence of rigorous imprisonment for life, was lodged in the prisoners’ agricultural colony in the Cherlapally Central Prison and escaped early on Thursday. He was assigned to do kitchen duty and was found missing by the authorities at about 7 a.m. on Thursday after he did not turn up for breakfast. Following a complaint, the Kushaiguda police booked a case and made efforts to trace him. He was found having breakfast in the Hayathnagar area on Friday by a police team.

Hussain was lodged at Warangal Central Prison in 2015 and after the Warangal prison was demolished, he was shifted to Cherlapally in June 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT