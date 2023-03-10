ADVERTISEMENT

Fugitive convict nabbed

March 10, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kushaiguda police on Friday nabbed the murder convict who escaped from the Cherlapally Central Prison. 

The police said Malothu Hussain, 55, who was convicted for murder and was serving a sentence of rigorous imprisonment for life, was lodged in the prisoners’ agricultural colony in the Cherlapally Central Prison and escaped early on Thursday. He was assigned to do kitchen duty and was found missing by the authorities at about 7 a.m. on Thursday after he did not turn up for breakfast. Following a complaint, the Kushaiguda police booked a case and made efforts to trace him. He was found having breakfast in the Hayathnagar area on Friday by a police team.

Hussain was lodged at Warangal Central Prison in 2015 and after the Warangal prison was demolished, he was shifted to Cherlapally in June 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US