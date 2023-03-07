Fuel station worker punched to death over online payment 

March 07, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 19-year-old youth working at a fuel station was reportedly punched to death by three men, who arrived for petrol during the wee hours of Tuesday and picked up an argument over online payment. Police said that the gang, who are still absconding, picked up a fight as they did not have cash and demanded to pay online.

Narsingi Police Inspector V. Shiva Kumar said Laka Sanjay was working late at a fuel station in Janwada with one Chotu Singh when Narender, Anok and Mallesh arrived in a car for petrol at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. “Since it was that late in the night, they allegedly stopped accepting online payments via swipe machines and QR scanners. The gang, who are suspected to have been drunk, wanted to pay online as they did not have cash and have to travel far, following which an argument broke out between Sanjay and the three. During the heated argument, one of the trio got out of the car and punched Sanjay on his nose and face with a fatal blow, causing him to collapse. He was declared dead at the hospital after he was rushed there by Chotu, while the gang fled the spot,” explained the official, adding that teams were formed to trace and nab the men.

The Narsingi police booked a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and are examining the CCTV footage of the fuel station to gather evidence of their vehicle to arrest them.