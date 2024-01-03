Fuel filling frenzy continues for second day at petrol stations

January 03, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A spill over of the truckers’ strike was felt for the second day across the city with cars and bikes lined up at fuel stations in several parts of the city. The queue began in the morning and there was no let up till late evening at the fuel stations that were functioning.

The rush for topping up vehicles however was not as acute as witnessed on Tuesday, a day when fuel stations ran out of diesel and petrol stocks, causing traffic snarls on roads due to motorists lining up on the roads.

But commuters did point out that some fuel stations were dispensing a fixed quantity, and requests for more fuel were not encouraged.

“I went to a petrol pump at Sun City. I wanted more fuel but the the attendant there said that they were under instructions not to dispense petrol of more than ₹200 to two-wheelers,” said Sibghat Khan, an architect, who runs Deccan Archive.

A similar situation was seen at a fuel station in Shaikpet, others added. The rush was largely seen in the morning hours, a time when people go to their places of work and to drop children to school.

As compared to January 2, gig workers were back making deliveries. Food delivery aggregators sent messages to workers asking them to make fuel arrangements.

