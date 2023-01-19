Fuel cost adjustment on power bills from April 1

January 19, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has permitted the two power distribution companies of the State — Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited and Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited — to hike or refund power bills of consumers based on fluctuations in fuel cost from April 1.

The permission, except for agricultural consumers who are entitled to free power, followed a request by the Discoms to consider sales and revenue from sale of power to consumers as a controllable item. Therefore, the Commission allowed them timely recovery of change in fuel cost by automatically adjusting tariff to pass on the benefit or adverse impact of it to the consumers. This was earlier done on an yearly basis through presenting true up filings to the Commission.

The order issued by the TSERC said the Discoms will be entitled to recover or refund changes in fuel surcharge adjustment and fuel cost adjustment (FCA). But, the Discoms could levy the FCA charges as per the voltage level on consumed units during the billing month. For instance, the charges calculated in a particular month should be levied on the units consumed in the next month and included in bills to be issued in the third month. The recovery will be in the fourth month when the bills were delivered to consumers with a deadline. The FCA charges for agricultural consumers should be claimed from the State government.

The maximum amount of FCA charges to be levied was 30 paise per unit. The Discoms could not recover FCA charges in excess of 30 paise per unit without the approval of the TSERC. Where the amount of FCA charges was negative, the entire savings in charges should be passed on to consumers.

The Discoms should indicate the FCA charges and amount separately in consumer bills. The Discoms should file with the Commission detailed computations of FCA charges after completion of every quarter year. The TSERC will verify within 60 days from the last day of quarter for post-facto approval.