FTLs of lakes to be reviewed and corrected, debris to be cleared

A meeting of the Special Lake Protection Committee on Monday decided to review the full tank levels of all the lakes within the purview of the Outer Ring Road and modify them in cases where they are not scientifically demarcated.

The review will begin with the Himayatsagar drinking water reservoir, for which FTL and buffer zones will be freshly demarcated using scientifically obtained data. Later, the same methodology will be applied to all lakes, the meeting chaired by Commissioner, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency A.V. Ranganath resolved.

The new survey will mark the FTL and Maximum Water Spread areas using the previous 45 years’ data from the National Remote Sensing Centre, Telangana State Remote Sensing Application Centre, and the Irrigation department. Apart from village maps, land use survey numbers and cadastral maps, information will be obtained about the highest water spread during the 45 years, a statement from the HYDRAA informed.

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General in 2018 about lake encroachments will play a crucial role in identification and demarcation of the lakes. A review will also be conducted on the systems and procedures followed by other States for lake protection. Mr. Ranganath issued instructions to the officials concerned to determine the number of lakes within the Outer Ring Road and the extent of encroachments in them.

The meeting also discussed removal of debris from the lakes wherever the encroachments were pulled down. To begin with, the demolition waste will be removed from Sunnam Cheruvu, Madhapur, Nalla Cheruvu of Kukatpally, Appa Cheruvu in Rajendra Nagar, and Errakunta in Bachupally. In order to keep continuous surveillance against encroachments of lakes, government lands, parks and public spaces, HYDRAA will come up with an app, the statement said. The app will ensure dynamic capturing of information about lake encroachment and alert the agency immediately. Besides, it will also enable people to complain about the encroachments, about which field inspections will be conducted and the action taken will be recorded.

Officials from Irrigation, Revenue, National Remote Sensing Centre, State Remote Sensing Application Centre, and Survey of India attended the meeting.