FSMI demands investigation into CoWin data breach 

June 13, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Free Software Movement of India (FSMI) has demanded the government for an investigation into the ‘potential large scale data breach of the CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) portal’ and for releasing a white paper on the extent of the breach.

To enhance cyber security, it should list out the reasons and possible further vulnerabilities on a high-priority basis and ensure the citizens’ privacy is protected, it said.

The FSMI released a statement in wake of the potential breach of portal through which personal and sensitive data of individuals including name, gender, date of birth, address, aadhar number, mobile number and the location of their vaccination centre were accessible through a Telegram bot.

“We consider this breach to be a serious matter that puts the personal information and sensitive health data of millions of individuals at risk. This is nothing but a serious lapse on the part of the cybersecurity,” it said.