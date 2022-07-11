Fruit merchant found murdered

July 11, 2022 23:33 IST

A fruit businessman was murdered by unknown persons at Tangutur village of Rangareddy district, under Shankarpally police limits on the city outskirts, on Monday.

Police identified the victim as Erukali Shankar from Beeramguda. He was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit and injuries to the face.

According to police information, the incident is believed to have occurred around 7.30 a.m., when Shankar was proceeding to Tangutur from his place of residence on his moped. Reportedly, he had taken about seven acres on lease in that village and had been organising a pomegranate garden.

From the deep injuries caused to the victim, police believe a sharp weapon was used by the attackers. As of Monday evening, Shankarpally police had not found any clues regarding the incident or suspects. Police have registered a case and are conducting investigation into the murder.