Fruit market at Batasingaram from Dasara

HYDERABAD

11 October 2021 20:38 IST

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said the State government is committed to develop a fruit market of international standards at Koheda on the city outskirts.

Layout of the new market in the 178 acre land allotted to traders is being finalised. It was decided to set up a temporary market at Batasingaram in an area spread over 11 acres and the market at the new premises would start functioning from Vijayadasami day, he said.

The Minister accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues Mohd. Mahmood Ali and P. Sabita Indra Reddy, MIM MLAs Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and Jaffer Hussain and senior officials inspected the space available at Victoria Memorial Home at Kothapet and Batasingaram on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

The visit follows the government’s decision to shift the existing fruit market at Gaddiannaram and construct a multi super-speciality hospital there as part of steps to improve health infrastructure. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the multi super-speciality hospital shortly.

The Minister said parking, internal roads, cold storages and other facilities are being developed at Batasingaram following the requests from traders. The new market, abutting the outer ring road, would have the ambience as well as the necessary facilities enabling traders to carry out their business peacefully.

The delegation examined the area and facilities available at the Victoria Memorial Home following a request made by the MIM legislators, but it was found to be short of space for operations. The MIM MLAs are understood to have accepted the government’s proposal to operate temporary market at Batasingaram as it could be reached from any part of the city through the ORR.

The Minister assured that the government would cooperate with traders in all respects and is committed to ensure that they are not put to any hardship in the new venue. He later briefed the Chief Minister about the visit and its outcome, according to a press release.