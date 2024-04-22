GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Frontline warriors for rainwater harvesting

April 22, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aiming to make the most of the coming monsoon and to harvest rainwater, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) in a latest attempt has taken up training of plumbers and masons.

These workers, upon completion of the Water Board’s three-day workshop on how to construct rainwater harvest pits, will be considered frontline warriors. Inaugurating the workshop on Monday, HMWS&SB managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy discussed the rainwater harvest theme park developed by the Board at Jubilee Hills and the various methods to harvest rainwater.

Workers undergoing training would also visit the park for practical learning.

The training workshop, scheduled on April 22, 24 and 25 (Wednesday & Thursday) is jointly organised by HMWSSB, GHMC and Environment Protection Training & Research Institute (EPTRI).

Those interested to take part on the remaining two days can register on 8639619366 or by mail at eptrienviro@gmail.com

HMWS&SB project director Sridhar Babu, revenue director Praveen Kumar, general manager Rajender, special officer for harvest pits Jala Satya Narayana and resource person Kalpana were present.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / rains / water harvesting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.