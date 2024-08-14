From near-death experience to national honour, family recalls Head Constable’s grit

The night of July 26, 2022, was long for Chaduvu Yadaiah’s family. The Head Constable of CCS Madhapur was stabbed in his chest by bike-borne chain-snatchers while he tried to stop them from escaping near HIG Colony of BHEL Township.

He was part of the six-member team formed to nab the offenders who were involved in a spree of chain-snatchings in the area.

Recalling the incident that happened 2 years ago, Mr. Yadaiah, father of two children, said, “We were informed that the offenders had entered HIG Colony. We were ready at all the exit points. Our only aim that day was to nab them. I caught hold of one of the culprits but in the struggle to not let go, I was stabbed seven times.”

He was in the hospital for 18 days and it took him three months and several critical surgeries to return to service.

On the night Mr. Yadaiah was attacked and was battling for his life in a nearby hospital, his 17-year-old son was preparing for his JEE Mains, scheduled for 9 a.m. the next day.

“’Go and write your exam well’ were his words when I met my father around 1 a.m. on July 27,” said Abhinay, who is currently pursuing his B. Tech from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology.

“When we got the news from our relatives, everyone at home panicked. I did not have a licence and so we hired an auto. As we entered the hospital, I could see my father’s friends all worked up,” he said.

Mr. Yadaiah was shifted to AIG Hospital, where he underwent treatment for 18 days. His wife Meena stayed with him every minute of the day. “I was traumatised. Even after seeing that he was doing okay, I could not come back home. I wanted to bring him back home with me,” she recalled, unable to hide her pride.

The incident had inspired Abhinay to take up the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam alongside his engineering degree.

“My father did not spend a lot of time at home owing to his work. The incident gave me a lot of time with him. It had also enriched our relationship,” said Abhinay holding back his happy tears.

