Watch | From market waste to electricity

26 December 2021 11:44 IST

A video on the new waste-to-power plant at the Bowenpally market

Hyderabad's Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Vegetable Market Yard or Bowenpally Market has always been a hive of activity.

But recently, the buzz was not just about the arrival of a variety of vegetables from near and far.

It was also about a new waste-to-power plant.

It was installed by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology at a cost of Rs. 3 crore.

Now, tonnes of organic waste from the Bowenpally market is converted to energy.

This development has come into praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is the power of innovation,” he said in his Mann ki Baat Address.

The Bowenpally market produces 3-4 tonnes of organic waste every day.

This vegetable waste is first placed on conveyor belts which carry them to shredders.

After shredding, the waste is converted into a slurry and is put into large containers or pits.

These are high rate biomethanation technology-based Anaerobic Gas lift Reactors.

They start the process of anaerobic digestion, where organic waste is converted into biofuel.

The fuel is then put into biogas generators that converts it into electricity.

Up to 800-1,000 units of power can be generated daily by converting ten tonnes of organic waste.

Currently, the electricity generated from the plant powers more than 100 streetlights, 170 stalls, an administrative building and the market’s water supply network.

The plant also produces biogas, which is being used to replace about 30 kg of LPG cylinders in canteens.

Biomanure generated through the plant is sold as organic fertilizer too.

Thanks to this green initiative, the market committee has made substantial savings in power bills.

The power bill has come down to ₹1 lakh from ₹3.5 lakh a month according to the market secretary.

20 such projects have been commissioned across the country and 10 more are under construction.