From Indian cuisine to civils, 3rd ranker Uma Harathi has lot to serve

May 23, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dishing out tasty ones to satisfy the palette is her forte and now she will have to carry the greater responsibility of satisfying the needs and demands of society. That is Telangana girl Uma Harathi for you, the all-India third ranker in the Civil Services examination 2022.

Uma Harathi, daughter of Narayanpet District Superintendent of Police N. Venkateshwarlu is the topper from Telangana and also the topper of South India this year. An engineering graduate from IIT Hyderabad with a degree in Civil Engineering, Uma took Anthropology as her optional subject in the Mains exam.

A student with good academic track record, she is multi-faceted with interests in yoga and making short videos on issues that touch society. During her college days, she was also selected for a student exchange program in Japan. She qualified for the Mains exam in 2018. This is the 5th attempt and she never dreamt of getting the third rank now. Though she took coaching from an institute in New Delhi she came back to her home town to prepare on her own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 40 candidates are expected to have cleared the interview and secured ranks for various services from the two Telugu States. R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle claimed that 26 of their students secured ranks and will get services ranging from IAS to Group A. Most of these students have preferred to train for optional subjects, according to Mr. R.C. Reddy. Director of Analog IAS Academy in Hyderabad Srikanth Vinnakota said nearly 70 candidates from the institute, who took services from subject training to interviews found a place in the final list of 933 candidates declared qualified at the All India level.

V. Gopla Krishna of Brain Tree said Utkarsh Kumar, a direct student of the academy secured 78th rank while many other students secured good ranks that would give them services like IAS, IPS and IRS. He said this year the tone and tenor of questions in the interview part indicated that U.P.S.C was giving increasing importance to testing the personality traits of an aspirant.

The CSB IAS Coaching Institute headed by Balalatha said that G. V. S. Pavan was their best ranker with 22nd rank followed by Sai Ashrith who got 40th rank. Sainath Ramdeni, who secured 742 rank is the son of a senior journalist Chandra Mouli, who works with a Telugu newspaper. Reflections IAS Academy director G. Vivekananda said four students of the academy secured ranks in the top 100.

Telugu students who secured good ranks from various parts of the two Telugu states include Tharun Patnaik Madhala (33), Avula Sai Krishna (94), Nidhi Pai (110), Anugu Shivamaruthi Reddy (132), Rallapalli Vasanthakumar (157), Ravla Jayasimha Reddy (217), Kasiraju Pavana Sai Sahithya (243), Bollam Uma Maheshwar Reddy (270), Challa Kalyani (285), Paluvai Vishnuvardhan Reddy (292), Veeraghandham Laxmi Suneetha (311), N. Chethana Reddy (346), Teppalapally Sushmitha (384), Chandrasekhar Shankala (414), Ch. Sravankumar Reddy (426), Chankya Vudayagiri (459), C. Sameera Raja (464), Gopikrishna B (480), Damerala Hima Vamshi (548), I.E.S.S.D Manoj (559), Yerramasetty Ramani (583), Thummala Sai Krishna Reddy (640), G. Akshay Deepak (759).