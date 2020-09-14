Friends of victim, part of SHE team police impersonation plan, booked

Suryapet town police arrested three persons, who were part of a plan to impersonate SHE team police, and extracted money from a recently counselled victim, on Monday.
DSP S. Mohan Kumar produced the three youths — Praveen, Vijay and his friend Kavya — before the media and said they were booked for impersonation and extortion. He said the two men were not outsiders, but friends of the victim. The woman had also acted as mediator in the counselling episode last month.
On August 11, a woman from Wanaparthy had approached the town’s SHE team police with a complaint that a man from Rayinigudem in the district had an affair with her, but later denied marriage. The police in the enquiry later found the man was already married. Subsequently, elders from both the sides held talks and paid a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh to the aggrieved woman and settled the issue.
However, Praveen and Vijay along with Kavya went to the woman, an employee with a credit card company, and conveyed that the SHE team police demanded ₹ 2 lakh for having settled the case. Vijay’s brother Suman, who called the woman, posed as a constable. With another complaint from the re-victimised woman, the town police opened a probe, and bank transactions and call records were examined. Three of the four accused were arrested and ₹ 1.85 lakh was recovered from them.
