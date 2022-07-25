Fridays to see more measures against vector-borne diseases

Municipal commissioners across Telangana told to involve citizen groups and NGOs

Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana, as a followup to the monsoon action plan, has suggested to the municipal commissioners across Telangana to take up measures to prevent dengue and other vector-borne diseases, taking the help of public representatives, voluntary organisations and citizen groups to make it a success on every Friday for the next 10 weeks, on Monday.

Anti-larval operations, desilting of stormwater drains, preventing water from stagnating in educational institutions, industries and market yards, dropping anti-larval oil balls once every Friday, releasing Gambusia fish in ponds and water bodies as they feed on mosquito larvae, etc. are among the steps suggested.

Citizens are to be sensitised on emptying of water containers like air-coolers, cement tanks, metal drums, earthen jars, dumped waste vessels. Daytime fogging with handheld machines in resting places under culverts, contact tracing of dengue cases by taking action in surrounding 50 houses, cent per cent garbage segregation and control of fly menace, are the measures to be taken, he added, in his communication to the municipal commissioners.