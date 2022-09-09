Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid peaceful, mosque sees low turnout

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 09, 2022 22:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst tight security, Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid, an important mosque along the route of Ganesh immersion procession, ended undisturbed.

Compared to previous Fridays, especially August 26, the day after BJP MLA Raja Singh’s arrest, the Masjid drew fewer worshippers. It appeared that people heeded the appeal of religious leaders such as Maulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari.

Maulana Shuttari on Thursday urged people to offer namaz in the neighbourhood or local mosques. The overcast skies and rains too seemed to have played their part.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Friday prayers began slightly early, by approximately 10 minutes. Once the prayers were done, people left for their homes and places of work.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Important mosques along the route include Afzal Gunj Masjid, Masjid Qader Yar Khan at Pathergatti and Siddiamber Bazaar Masjid at Siddiamber Bazaar crossroads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app