Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid peaceful, mosque sees low turnout

Amidst tight security, Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid, an important mosque along the route of Ganesh immersion procession, ended undisturbed.

Compared to previous Fridays, especially August 26, the day after BJP MLA Raja Singh’s arrest, the Masjid drew fewer worshippers. It appeared that people heeded the appeal of religious leaders such as Maulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari.

Maulana Shuttari on Thursday urged people to offer namaz in the neighbourhood or local mosques. The overcast skies and rains too seemed to have played their part.

However, Friday prayers began slightly early, by approximately 10 minutes. Once the prayers were done, people left for their homes and places of work.

Important mosques along the route include Afzal Gunj Masjid, Masjid Qader Yar Khan at Pathergatti and Siddiamber Bazaar Masjid at Siddiamber Bazaar crossroads.