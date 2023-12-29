ADVERTISEMENT

Friday frustration at Hyderabad airport: Five flights diverted, 23 delayed due to bad weather

December 29, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The continuous disruptions caused by bad weather over the past few days have thrown passengers’ schedules into disarray

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Passengers are grappling with the situation as, in addition to diversions, a total of 23 flights are experiencing delays. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The impact of adverse weather conditions affecting flight schedules across the country had its impact at the Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as well on Friday. Five flights were diverted, and 23 others experienced delays owing to bad weather and poor visibility.

Among the affected flights was British Airways’ BA 277, originating from London’s Heathrow Airport at 3.26 p.m (local time). Scheduled to land at RGIA by 5.25 a.m, the flight was rerouted to Chennai International Airport due to unfavorable weather conditions. Similarly, Air Arabia’s G9 467, departing from Sharjah International Airport, was also diverted. On the domestic front, IndiGo’s flight 6E 564 departed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 5.33 a.m, redirecting its course to Chennai. Another IndiGo flight, 6E 6923, took off from Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5.30 a.m and faced a similar diversion to Chennai. Blue Dart’s BZ 486, departing from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4.32 a.m, was also rerouted to Chennai due to adverse weather conditions at RGIA.

Passengers are grappling with the situation as, in addition to diversions, a total of 23 flights are experiencing delays. These include 12 flights operated by IndiGo Airlines, four by Air India, two each by Air Vistara and SpiceJet, and one by Alliance Air. Two international flights have also been impacted: Emirates flight EK 526, departing from Dubai International Airport at 4.45 a.m, landed in Hyderabad at 8.53 a.m. Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines’ flight UL 177, taking off from Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport at 7.56 a.m, is expected to land in Hyderabad at 9.31 a.m.

The continuous disruptions caused by bad weather over the past few days have thrown passengers’ schedules into disarray. Many are sharing their experiences on social media platforms to highlight the challenges they are facing.

