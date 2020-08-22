Fresh schedule for Telangana entrance tests announced

Hyderabad

22 August 2020 16:49 IST

The Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) is scheduled from September 21 to 24 for 21,758 registered candidates.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the fresh schedule for the conduct of its entrance tests into professional courses after they were postponed due to court cases and COVID-19 related issues.

As per the fresh schedule, the engineering stream exam of the EAMCET will be held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14 for which 1,42,860 candidates have registered from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The agriculture stream of the EAMCET will be held on September 28 and 29.

Generally, these two tests used to be held within a single exam window but the government seems to have spread the schedule to ensure COVID-19 norms were strictly followed. For the agriculture stream test 78,664 students have registered. The EAMCET was to be held originally from July 6 to 8 for engineering aspirants and on July 8 and 9 for the agriculture stream aspirants.

Similarly, the Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) is scheduled from September 21 to 24 for 21,758 registered candidates. The Integrated Common Entrance Test, conducted for entry into the MBA and MCA courses will be conducted on September 30 and October 1. For this test 55,578 candidates registered.

The Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) will be held on October 1 and 3 for 43,680 candidates and LAWCET on October 4 for which 30,150 students have registered. The Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) held for lateral entry into engineering courses will be conducted on August 31 for 28,038 candidates.