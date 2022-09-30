Fresh row over Krishna water

ADVERTISEMENT

A fresh row over water sharing in river Krishna has surfaced between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with focus on hydel generation on Srisailam left bank canal.

The Andhra Pradesh government has written to the Krishna river management board that Telangana had taken up generation at the power station on the canal of its side though it was not required.

The Engineer-in-Chief of irrigation of AP said in the letter that the water storage at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs was full to capacity. However, the generation by Telangana on left bank amounted to wastage of a significant quantity of water from Srisailam. It will lead to shortage of drinking and irrigable water at the end of the season. Therefore, Telangana government may be stopped from continuing generation immediately.