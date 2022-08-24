Fresh row between AP, TS police at Sagar 

ADVERTISEMENT

After witnessing bitter situations in the past over security issues surrounding water sharing, a fresh row has emerged between the Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana police at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district.

The Telangana State Special Protection Force (TSSPF) that guards the reservoir and the Andhra Pradesh police on the other side, a couple of kilometres away, are in a head-on situation now with regard to allowing movement of vehicles.

The issue, according to local sources, started on August 11, when the TSSPF personnel barricaded the Nagarjunasagar’s earth dam and did not allow an AP police officer to pass through.

Later, when a police officer from Telangana had to take the route via A.P to enter the canal side he was stopped, vehicle details checked and issued a challan over a violation.

Reportedly, illegal transport of liquor across the border was also one of the major reasons.

Animosity between the personnel continued till senior officials intervened.