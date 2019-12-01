Fresh leaks in Telangana’s Mid Manair Dam reservoir bund, says Congress leader

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar has alleged that the Mid Manair Dam (Sri Raja Rajeshwara) reservoir had freshly developed leakages, which were posing a threat to the safety of the reservoir.

In a statement released here on Sunday, he pointed out that it was the Congress party that had alerted the project authorities about the leakages the reservoir bund had developed following the sudden release of water into the downstream LMD in the last week of August this year after the project received 15 tmc ft of water.

The project authorities were forced to let out the water from the reservoir and take repairs to the damaged sections of the earthen bund. After the repairs the reservoir was recently filled up to hold 20 tmc ft of water.

Now, again the project has developed leakages and water was oozing out of the bunds causing concern among the villagers along the reservoir on its safety, he said. Ridiculing the claims made by the TRS leaders that there were no leakages or seepages to the MMD in the month of August, he asked if it were so then why did the government take up the reconstruction of the bund.

Alleging large-scale irregularities in the execution of the construction of bund by the TRS government, he dared the government to order for a judicial inquiry into the poor quality constructions. He urged the government to take all measures to avoid any untoward incident to the project and safety of the people downstream of the project.