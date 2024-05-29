Fresh land grabbing case against former BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy 

There is fresh trouble for former BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy as the Mokila police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate, on Monday, booked another case of land grabbing against him.

The case was booked following a complaint by Sama Damodhar Reddy, a 66-year-old businessman and a resident of Rajendra Nagar, in which he claimed he was “coerced into handing over his property documents and signing blank papers under threats of false legal implications and death”.

This comes only three days after the Chevella police booked a similar case against the former MLA and his wife.

In the new case, the complainant has said that he and his partners legally owned lands in 36 survey numbers including 349, 351 through 439, 444 in Tangatoor village of Rangareddy district under the name of Chaitanya Resorts. The land was developed, and farming plots were sold to prospective buyers, all of whom are in peaceful possession, he stated.

In 2016, Mr. Jeevan Reddy and his wife Ashannagari Rajitha signed an agreement for property exchange after which the couple failed to fulfil the terms of agreement. The complainant claimed that he received death threats over phone on December 24 last year after which he was forced to sign documents for transfer of rest of the property on March 15 this year.

The complainant also highlighted that no action was taken against Mr. Jeevan Reddy despite multiple complaints lodged on February 5, 2021, followed by two more on June 10, 2022 and January 18, 2023.

Mokila police have booked a case for criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, extortion after subjecting to fear of threat, cheating and criminal intimidation under Sections 447, 427, 341, 386, 420 and 506, r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is under way.