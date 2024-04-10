Fresh cases booked against officers P. Radhakishan Rao, Gattu Mallu and others for kidnapping and extortion 

April 10, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amid the phone tapping row, the Jubilee Hills police has now booked fresh cases against former DCP of Commissioner’s Task Force Hyderabad P. Radhakishan Rao and others in a case of colluding with directors of a firm and kidnapping a businessman in 2018. The kidnap was staged and executed by the DCP, along with the then West Zone Task Force Inspector Gattu Mallu, to threaten the businessman to sign off on his company, Kria Healthcare.

Businessman Venu Madhav Chennupati in his three-page complaint to the Jubilee Hills police, explained how he started Kria Healthcare in 2008 and onboarded four part-time directors — Gopal, Raj, Naveen, and Ravi. He also appointed one, Mr. Balaji, as the CEO in 2015 and made the others as shareholders.

“The company had a total of six directors, including two full-time directors — Venu and Balaji, and four part-time directors — Gopal, Raj, Naveen, and Ravi. Tension arose in 2018 when the Government of Uttar Pradesh called for bidding on non-emergency mobile healthcare clinics. Kria participated and the Government of Uttar Pradesh was about to conditionally award the project to them,” he explained in his complaint.

The shareholders teamed up with Radhakishan Rao and hatched a plan to dismiss him from his role in the company and coerced him to sign off on his role as the founder. “He was allegedly kidnapped and taken to Gattu Mallu’s office, where he was confined and threatened by the officers, including Radhakishan Rao and others, to write off his shares. He claimed that he was threatened with dire consequences if he approached the media or others and was only let off around midnight after signing the papers,” said the police.

Following the complaint, a case was booked against P. Radhakishan Rao, Gattu Mallu, Mallikarjun, Krishna, Gopal, Raj, Ravi, Balaji and others under Sections 386 (kidnapping), 365 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 120b (criminal conspiracy) r/w 34 of the IPC.

