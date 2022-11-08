Fresh case against Ramachandra Barathi 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 08, 2022 22:01 IST

Ramachandra Barathi, accused person in the TRS’ MLAs poaching case, was reportedly booked in a fresh case by the Banjara Hills police for allegedly possessing multiple and fabricated Aadhar, PAN cards and other documents.

The police, it was learnt, was acting on a complaint by TRS legislator from Tandur Pilot Rohith Reddy who submitted a petition. The accused was booked under charges of cheating, forgery and related provisions.

A probe was opened.

