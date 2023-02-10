Frequent road cave-ins point to need for better sewerage system in Hyderabad

February 10, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Frequent incidents of roads caving into storm-water or sewerage lines at many places across the city are causing much concern among motorists and pedestrians.

The latest incident took place on Friday when a portion of Chaderghat Main Road suddenly caved in. GHMC officials attributed the incident to an old sewerage line, which had given in. No accident or injury has so far been reported, and GHMC officials and the traffic police have barricaded the site and diverted traffic.

The incident comes close on the heels of another internal road collapse at Himayatnagar less than a fortnight ago. The road on Street Number 5 at Himayatnagar sank all of a sudden, with a tipper lorry lurching to a side in the impact. Officials then blamed an old and probably defunct drain for the accident.

A month before a major incident of a road collapsing into a storm-water drain caused alarm among the residents of Goshamahal and surrounding areas. Several vehicles and pushcarts were pulled into the drain along with the road at Chaknawadi area. Again, the incident was attributed to a broken slab on the storm-water drain.

All the three incidents point to the need for overhauling the sewerage and storm-water drainage systems in the city by separating and modernising them.

“The government is trying to construct new box drains at various locations in the city. But, unless sewage is prevented from entering storm-water drains, such issues will keep occurring,” said Director of Engineering Staff College of India G. Rameshwar Rao, who had retired from a directorial position at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

According to him, the issue was more serious than the old drains breaking down. Continuous flow of sewage in the drains causes corrosion and leaks from joints.

“When storm-water floods the drains during monsoons, the leak worsens and soil between the road and the drain erodes. This causes the roads to cave in when heavy vehicles pass over them,” Dr. Rameshwar Rao said.

To prevent such incidents, it is imperative to separate sewer lines from storm-water drains by creating dedicated infrastructure, he said. “Such erosion is happening at many locations across the city and comes to light only when incidents such as these happen. There are no trunk mains for sewage flow in Hyderabad. All we have are storm-water drains, which carry both sewage and storm-water,” he said.

Managing Director of HMWS&SB M. Dana Kishore, however, said that sewage trunk mains were created in zones covering the Old City in recent past and work was on at Karwan and Nampally areas. A proposal worth ₹3,500 crore for new sewerage lines and overhaul of old ones across the city was pending.