French delegation visits MANUU in Hyderabad

July 06, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Hyderabad

A high-level delegation from France visited Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) to check the urban water management carried out by the university, which recently received the National Water Award.

The delegation, comprising Simon Brochard, project coordinator, Florance Bougnous and Jean Grebert from Les Ateliers de Cergy, is visiting Hyderabad to develop a project with the Government of Telangana in urban water management.

Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan welcomed the experts to the university. Les Ateliers is a non-governmental organisation that gathers university decision makers and professionals dedicated to planning, development and urban design.

Accompanying the delegation were three experts from the French Embassy in New Delhi—Soana Grave, regional advisor for environment, sustainable city and mobility, Marion Velut and Feli Visco—as well as director of Telangana State Ground Water Department Pandit Madhurne and senior engineer in Central Water Commission Srinivas Bairy.

Prof. Ainul Hasan briefed them about the special work carried out by MANUU on water conservation and management. He also indicated the possibility of MANUU’s participation in the proposed project. Mr. Srinivas Bairy presented the groundwater atlas of Telangana to the vice-chancellor.

Chairman of Jal Shakti Committee, MANUU, Shakeel Ahmed made a presentation on the special drive on water management in MANUU.

MANUU signs MoU with Alliance Francaise

The School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, MANUU, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alliance Francaise (AF), Hyderabad, for providing training to faculty members to teach French to MANUU students.

The MoU was signed by dean of the School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology Aziz Bano and the course director of Alliance Francaise.

Alliance Française, Hyderabad, is an internationally recognised centre for teaching the French language. It has 13 centres across India. Through the MoU, valid for one year, faculty members of Alliance Francaise will teach students enrolled in certificate and diploma courses in French run by MANUU.