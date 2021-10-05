French delegation to visit TS on Oct 8

A conclave to be organised to promote French investment in Telangana

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) is organising the visit of a delegation of over 100 French company CEOs, CXOs and diplomats to Hyderabad on October 8 with an aim to strengthen investment opportunities in Telangana.

IFCCI intends to showcase and promote existing French investments in the State and position Telangana as one of the most sought-after investment destinations due to its strategic location, conducive business environment, state-of-the-art infrastructure, proactive governance, and favourable ecosystem. The plan is to showcase at a conclave advantages of Telangana to the Indo-French business community via B2B and B2G meetings, it said in a release on Tuesday.

The conclave will feature several panel discussions focusing on key industries. The official session will be attended by Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain, Telangana Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and IFCCI president Sumeet Anand.

Aerospace and defence, manufacturing, FMCG, technology, urban transportation will be focus sectors. The delegation will commence the day with site visits to French companies operating in the State such as Safran Aircraft Engines, Safran Electrical & Power and Mane India.