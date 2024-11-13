 />
‘Freelance journalist’ held for extortion in Rein Bazaar

Published - November 13, 2024 08:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A freelance journalist was arrested by the Rein Bazaar police on charge of spreading defamatory information and attempting to extort money from a Hyderabad-based family.

Police said that Thanveer Ahmed Khaja, 54, representing himself as a correspondent for ‘Hawk Media House’ through his Facebook account, allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from the family to remove scandalous posts about them from social media.

“The family from Imlibun, including two brothers and their sister, hold ancestral property in Nagaram village of Maheshwaram mandal. Khaja published defamatory statements about the family on Facebook, threatening to tarnish their reputation if they do not comply with his demands for money,” said the police.

One family member, Mohammed Abdul Lateef, 40, lodged a complaint on November 11 with the Rein Bazaar police.

According to Lateef, Khaja summoned him to a lodge in Koti, where Lateef reportedly paid ₹70,000 to stop the defamation.

During this transaction, police conducted a raid, seizing the money and other materials, and arrested Khaja.

