Freedom plantations to mark 75 years of Independence

August 04, 2022 23:50 IST

Telangana Forest department is going to celebrate the diamond jubilee year of Indian Independence by organising ‘freedom plantations’ on August 10.

A decision in this regard was announced during a video conference on Thursday, addressed by PCCF (HOFF) R.M. Dobriyal.

Additional collectors, municipal commissioners, and officials from the Panchayat Raj, GHMC, HMDA, Irrigation and Forest departments, attended the video conference, which discussed the progress of the eighth phase of Haritha Haram.

Mr. Dobriyal instructed officials to reschedule the plantation programmes wherever they were disrupted due to heavy rains, and requested additional collectors to review the progress from time to time.

While certain districts are showing high progress in terms of distribution of saplings to households, plantation of the same should be ensured.

The meeting also decided to raise at least 1,000-5,000 saplings in nurseries of village panchayats, and establish at least four central nurseries per district where taller plants may be raised.

Buying saplings from outside should be stopped, and instead, all the required saplings should be raised in government nurseries. For multi-level avenue plantations to attain the required density, gap plantation should be taken up.