Freedom plantation on August 21

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 17, 2022 21:25 IST

Minister for Forests and Environment A. Indrakaran Reddy urged for enthusiastic participation by people, public representatives, officials and staff in the State-wide plantation programme on August 21, to mark the 75 years of Indian Independence.

During a video conference with District Collectors, forest officials, GHMC and HMDA officials on Wednesday, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy reviewed arrangements for the programme, and asked officials to plant near the public places, vacant lands, lake foreshore areas, and irrigation projects.

He issued directions for preparation of joint action plan, protection of saplings, and vigorous plantation in municipalities.

Special Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari participated in the conference.

