Freedom fighters flag off Telangana Express

Freedom fighters while flagging-off the train in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

It was a special moment for freedom fighters and veterans K. Chandra Prakash Rao, P. Mohan Rao and G. Galaiah when South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager A.K. Jain requested them to flag off a bedecked ‘Telangana Express’ bound for New Delhi from Nampally railway station on Friday afternoon.

The event, being held as part of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station’ celebrations, also had the Railway Protection Force personnel conducting a band display of patriotic songs.

Mr. Prakash Rao and Mr. Mohan Rao had actively participated in student rallies and were among those sent to Warangal jail. Mr. Prakash Rao also had the honour of meeting Mahatma Gandhi in Warangal on his way to Wardha.

Mr. Galaiah was involved in Operation Polo led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and in the student agitation in Parakala. He was also sent to Warangal sub jail.

The trio was happy over being recognised by the Railways in promoting the rich legacy of India’s freedom movement.

“It is a moment of great pride to witness freedom fighters flag off a train. It is the duty of every citizen to recognise and honour freedom fighters who had devoted their lives to achieve Independence,” he said.