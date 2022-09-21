Free water supply to be extended to three municipalities close to dump yard

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20 KL free drinking water supply scheme may be soon be extended to three ULBs outside GHMC — Nagaram, Dammaiguda and Jawahar Nagar respectively, as a compensating gesture for the underground water pollution by legacy leachate from the Jawahar Nagar solid waste management facility.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials to consider the possibility of extending the scheme, and submit a report.

Mr. Arvind Kumar held a review meeting on Wednesday with officials from GHMC, HMDA, HMWS&SB, HRDCL, SNDP, Re Sustainability Limited (Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited previously), and the chairpersons and municipal commissioners of the three municipalities, after taking a tour of the dump yard.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reviewed the status of the ongoing works taken up in the three ULBs department wise, and discussed about the new proposals. Directions were issued to the representatives of Re Sustainability to speed up the leachate treatment facility and ensure stench control in surrounding areas.

HMWS&SB has already taken up works worth ₹ 210 crore in the three ULBs, towards construction of reservoirs and pipeline network. HRDCL is taking up a total of 10 missing link roads covering 26 km in the limits of the ULBs, and all the works are in tender stage, a statement from the MA&UD informed.

Further, Mr. Arvind Kumar issued instructions to HMDA and SNDP officials to take up stormwater drain work from Nasin Cheruvu to Komatikunta Cheruvu, in order to connect four lakes towards addressing the chronic inundation issue.

Due to natural gravity, leachate-mixed water from Jawahar Nagar dump yard flows through Dammai Cheruvu to Nasin Cheruvu, and to Komatikunta Cheruvu from there, and finally to Cherlapally Tank via Dhayara Kunta. While the stormwater drain works between Dammai Cheruvu and Nasin Cheruvu, and Komatikunta Cheruvu to Cherlapally Tank are already sanctioned, the remaining stretch will be taken up now.

Localities around Dammaiguda are getting flooded with leachate-mixed water whenever it rains heavily, and the stagnation continues for several days, giving the residents a nightmarish time.

On Monday, BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay addressed a huge public gathering in Dammaiguda, where he lashed out at the TRS government for neglecting the issue.

Mr. Arvind Kumar also reviewed the progress of the 2 MLD leachate treatment plant being set up at Jawahar Nagar facility, apart from one more plant of 1 MLD capacity which is already functional. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that the new plant starts working on full capacity by October 1, so that the leachate in the Malkaram tank is treated exhaustively in six months’ time, by next monsoon.

Nine works with total estimated cost of over ₹ 20 crore have already been sanctioned, for providing underground drainage, CC roads, and beautification of Dammai Cheruvu among others. Of these, three have already begun while the remaining are in tender stage.