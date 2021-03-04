Free vocational training for tribal youth

It’s police department’s initiative

As part of the community outreach initiatives, the Charla police have announced a free vocational training programme for the eligible unemployed youth of the Agency mandal at the Palvancha-based Nava Bharat Vocational Institute.

The initiative taken by Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth is intended to provide free vocational training to the unemployed youth of the tribal sub-plan mandal to boost their employability and help them become financially self-reliant.

It forms part of a string of community outreach activities initiated by the Bhadrachalam sub-division police to engage the youth of the interior border areas constructively and wean them away from the influence of Left-wing extremism, sources said.

Stipend too

The Charla police have invited applications from the interested unemployed youth of the mandal with SSC, Intermediate and Degree qualifications to undergo free vocational training with stipend at the Vocational Training Institute of the Nava Bharat Ventures (NBV) Limited at Palvancha.

The institute is the premier vocational training centre in the industrial hub of Palvancha with a distinguished track record of training scores of unemployed youths from various parts of the old undivided Khammam district in diverse trades such as welding, repair of two wheelers and air-conditioning mechanism.

It helped many unemployed youth and women from poor families to become financially independent and earn a livelihood.

The institute extended job placement assistance to many youth and women, who successfully completed the vocational courses in the past.