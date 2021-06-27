Free vaccination drive for teachers

HYDERABAD

27 June 2021 19:23 IST

Medicover Hospitals and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in collaboration with Telangana Private Teachers Federation (TPTF) held a free COVID-19 vaccination drive for private teachers at Hitex in Hitec City and in Balanagar on Sunday.

Around 2,000 teachers from Hyderabad and its surroundings have availed the opportunity. Executive director of the hospital group, Harikrishna said that the vaccines will help prevent the spread of COVID and control the risk of a third wave.

