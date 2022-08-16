 Free ride in city buses for all born on August 15 this year 

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, MD V.C. Sajjanar, Ms. Anupa V Sajjanar, and 98-year-old retired employee Narasimha in Deccan Queen on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Hyderabad

After issuing free bus passes to children born in State-run Road Transport Corporation buses while journeying, and also thalassemia patients, the Corporation launched a unique concession on the occasion of Independence Day.

Vice Chairman and Manager Director of the corporation said that children born on August 15, 2022, will be provided free ride in TSRTC city buses till they attained the age of twelve years. “This is first-its-kind pass by a public transport corporation,” he said.

Similarly, RTC is already extending concessions to freedom fighters, senior citizens, journalists, students and NGOs, and concessions amount to be bared by the State government is around ₹125 crore per month. Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to The Hindu that the State government did not pay the concession dues for the past four months.

“We have sent a couple of reminders, but haven’t got a positive response,” said a senior official.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sajjanar on Monday hoisted the national flag at Bus Bhavan and felicitated two RTC veteran employees who are aged 98 and 92 years.

Mr Narasimha and Mr Sathaiah joined Bajireddy Govardhan, chairman TSRTC., and Mr Sajjanar, in hoisting the flag. They worked in Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Division (NSR-RTD) but amalgamated in APSRTC, and, now it is TSRTC .

The two nonagenarians set a record of the oldest living persons to have hoisted the national flag at I-Day celebrations

Mr Narasimha said he joined NSRRTD in 1944 as a temporary clerk and rose to the position of accounts officer at the time of retirement in the year 1983 after working for 38 years. He still remembers his days and passionately describes the evolution of TSRTC in all these years. His salary at the time of joining was Osmania Sikka 47 per month which is equal to ₹21. His salary at the time of retirement was ₹1,740.

While Sathaiah joined NSRRTD in 1946 as a temporary office boy and retired as the assistant stores keeper in the year 1988 after working for 41 years in the corporation. He passionately remembers the glorious years of TSRTC and is still emotionally connected to the corporation. His salary was Osmania Sika ₹8 per month, which is equal to ₹3.57 paisa. His salary at the time of retirement was ₹855.

They urged all employees and current employees of TSRTC to continue to serve the corporation and the public with determination and dedication.

“It is one of the unique events and opportunities for all in TSRTC and for the public to know that we as a corporation have a long history, which impacted the lives of many in the State, including the employees in the corporation ,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

Earlier, they performed puja to 90-year-old Albion bus, one of the earliest buses, imported from the UK and pressed into service in 1932. Known as “Deccan Queen’, it is one of the 27 buses that was imported from Albion Motors of Glasgow, the UK., by the Nizam. It is our heritage asset, which is in running condition. We will keep it safe for eternal value said Mr. Sajjanar. Later in the day, he felicitated and gave away cash rewards to the winners of TSRTC short-film contest.