Free rice to poor reduced from 6 kg to 5 kg per head

January 07, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Hyderabad

Consequent on Telangana government joining the Centre’s free rice supply scheme for the poor under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the monthly quota in the State has been reduced from six kg per head to five kg per head in each family.

This has virtually halted the supply of six kg per head under the Public Distribution System since the formation of the State. Commissioner of Civil Supplies V. Anil Kumar has said in his order that the rice supply has been restricted to five kg to conform to the quota under NFSA.

The Centre had decided to implement five kg rice per head per month to all card-holders under its ambit under the NFSA from January to December this year.

Earlier, the Centre supplied the same quantity of five kg under PDS providing a subsidy of ₹29 on every kg of rice costing ₹32 in the retail market. The Telangana government added a further subsidy of ₹ 2 and supplied to food security card-holders at Re one a kg.

There were 54.43 lakh food security cards issued by the Centre and 35.71 lakh cards of the State. The TS government supplied six kgs of rice to both categories of card-holders. With its latest decision, now to join the Central scheme of free rice, the State government has decided a uniform distribution system. This will reduce the financial burden of ₹2 a kg on the State government and Re one a kg for consumers.

About 2.83 crore people on 90.14 lakh cards under circulation are being supplied free rice from Saturday. The Commissioner has asked fair price shop dealers, district supply officers and collectors to follow the new system straightaway.