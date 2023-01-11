Free ration supply commenced: Gangula

January 11, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar informed that free ration of five kilograms for the white ration card holders commenced on Wednesday.

“We have extended five kilograms of rice in addition to the rice supplied by the Centre till December. We have to modify software to supply rice as per the decision by the Centre and hence there was a delay. Due to late decision by the Centre, the government has extended 203 kilograms of rice for each unit instead of 200 kilograms from May 2021 to December 2022 for 20 months. From April onwards, six kilograms of rice would be supplied as usual,” said in a release here.

The Minister criticised the BJP leaders for their comments on rice distribution stating they had no moral right to criticise others.