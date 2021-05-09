Free ration for white card holders for two months

HYDERABAD

09 May 2021 21:34 IST

The State government will issue 5 kgs of free rice per month to each person in white ration card families for two months.

This was decided at a meeting of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with senior officials while discussing the COVID situation in the State on Sunday.

The meeting also decided to extend the facility of ₹ 2,000 and 25 kg of rice per month for 1.20 lakh private teachers in the State to another 80,000 private teachers, a release said.

Advertising

Advertising