Free medical camp marks National Safety Day celebrations

A free health camp was conducted for the workers and supervisory staff involved in the works related to the water conveyor system under the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project at Namapur village in Pegadapalli mandal of Jagtial district on Friday.

According to a press release, the free health camp was conducted by the executing agency concerned on the occasion of the National Safety Day.

More than 300 persons availed the free services offered by a team of doctors at the medical camp.

Engineer-in-Chief of Kaleshwaram Project Nalla Venkateshwarlu, Mega Camp project in-charge J Janardhan Rao, Fortune Medicare Hospital Chairman M Rajasekhar Reddy and others were present.