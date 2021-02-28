Free medical camp for Singareni retired staff

HYDERABAD

28 February 2021 22:07 IST

Part of company corporate social responsibility

A free super-speciality medical camp was organised for the benefit of retired workers, employees and officers of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) by Singareni Seva Samithi at Singareni Colony here on Sunday.

Vice president of the Seva Samiti K. Ravi Shanker, who is also General Manager (Coordination) in SCCL, said the Seva Samithi was spending about ₹40 crore every year as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, including holding free medical camps for the people of nearby villages every month.

Such free medical camps were also being organised in hospitals in Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Guntur in addition to the hospital in Hyderabad having agreement with SCCL for the benefit of retired employees. About 400 retired workers, employees and officers of SCCL attended the medical camp at 10 special counters at the camp, where they were screened for various health problems, conducted diagnosis tests and were given medicines prescribed.

