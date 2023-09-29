HamberMenu
Free Internet for students: Congress Manifesto Committee chairman Sridhar Babu

Members of TPCC manifesto committee to tour districts to interact with people directly

September 29, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu.

File photo of Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Students in Telangana will get free Internet facility and this would be included in the Congress Manifesto, TPCC Manifesto Committee chairman D. Sreedhar Babu said.

The committee that met at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday discussed the representations from various sections and decided to include them in the manifesto of the party to be released before the elections.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said the committee has decided to tour all the districts from October 2 and on the first day it would visit Adilabad and Nizamabad districts to speak to the people directly and also interact with the party leaders. He said a welfare scheme that would benefit the auto drivers would also be included in the manifesto.

