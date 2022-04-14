Free health and education on coming to power: Bandi

We’ll take care every need of people, says the MP

Free health and education will be ensured to people of Telangana if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in the next elections, declared party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday. “We will take care of every need of people and unlike the current Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) regime, which has done little, save for making empty promises,” he said, at a public meeting held at Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal.

He launched his second phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ after worshipping at the famous Jogulamba temple shrine and later garlanding the state of B. R. Ambedkar on the occasion of the birth anniversary. Party seniors like national general secretary Tarun Chugh, national OBC morcha president K. Laxman, D.K. Aruna, Eatala Rajender, Vijayashanti, Vivek Venkataswamy and other were with him, when he said “this is going to be last battle to bring about a change to transform Telangana State into a democratic one and get rid of the tyranical rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao”.

During the course of the next one month, the party chief will be walking and meeting people to listen to their grievances, put the TRS government on the mat and propagate the policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The first phase of the walkathon was held in September and the second phase got postponed due to byelections and the COVID pandemic.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar stated that the BJP is “only party” which stands for the ideals of B.R. Ambedkar unlike the Congress and TRS parties. “The Constitution drafted by him has made the country the biggest democracy in the world. Our walkathon will take inspiration from his life and struggles for an equitable society, also the reason behind starting our programme today,” he claimed.

While appealing to people to support his party and free the “Telangana Talli” from the clutches of the TRS, he questioned why the current government had neglected the Jogulamba temple and promised that if his party comes to power the “rights and beliefs” of the majority community will be “protected”.

The Karimnagar MP also lashed out at the government for the acquittal of Majlis leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the “hate speech” case and said it’s a “ shame that the TRS Government did not present proper evidence to seek his conviction but we are not going to spare him for insulting our religion and beliefs.” Other leaders who spoke observed that the ‘yatra’ will propel BJP to power.