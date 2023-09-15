Free Ganesh idol distribution up to Sept. 17

September 15, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ronald Rose said that a total 4,64,200 clay Ganesh idols are ready for free distribution across the city up to September 17.

Arrangements are in place for distribution of 2,500 eco-friendly idols in each ward. Ward officer and AMOH will be responsible for distribution at ward and circle-level respectively.

A total 66,500 idols will be distributed in LB Nagar zone, 93,600 in Charminar zone, 80,100 in Khairatabad zone, 42,900 in Serilingampally zone, 58,600 in Kukatpally zone, and 76,500 idols in Secunderabad zone.

Part of the idols are being distributed through HMDA. The GHMC has kept ready 10,000 idols of 1.5 feet height, 30,000 of one foot height and 79,200 of eight inch height, while HMDA is distributing 75,000 idols of uniform height of eight inches. The Telangana State Pollution Control Board too is pitching in with its contribution of clay idols, a statement from the GHMC informed.

