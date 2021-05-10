Free food for kin of COVID-19 patients

SANGAREDDY

10 May 2021 20:23 IST

Many poor persons also collecting free lunch distributed by voluntary organisations

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting families hard and turning life upside down, a number of people feeling responsibility towards society are coming forward to help the needy.

For instance an NGO based at the district headquarters, Aadarana, has come forward to supply food to corona patients as well as the poor. The organisation, which has actively involved in social service for a decade, took the lead and distributed food to a large number of people who were badly hit during the fist phase of pandemic.

Disturbed by the spurt in cases of COVID-19 infections during the second wave, Aadarana has resumed distribution of food to patients.

The volunteers of the organisation have set up a food distribution point near Hanuman temple at the old bus stand and would be handing over lunch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every day. “We are doing our bit to serve society. We are a group of some 10 persons and all of us are either employees or involved in business and have decided to offer our services to the needy. We are spending about ₹ 7,000 per day on distribution of food. It is not just families of COVID-19 patients but many other poor people come to get food,” T. Vinay Kumar from Aadarana told The Hindu.