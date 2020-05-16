HYDERABAD

The State government on Saturday issued an order providing free food for building workers at worksites in the city under the Annapurna scheme of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation during the lockdown.

The entire per-meal cost of ₹ 24 will be reimbursed to GHMC as subsidy from the Telangana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, the order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

The order noted that the board was empowered by a legislation to formulate a scheme to grant a subsidy to the local bodies in support of any welfare activity approved by the State government for workers. Therefore, the Labour Commissioner had said that the board, at its meeting on March 31, resolved to formulate a scheme to grant subsidy to GHMC for providing food at building worksites.

At present, GHMC was implementing Annapurna scheme for the benefit of poor people. The same would be extended to construction workers with 100 per cent subsidy payable to the GHMC.