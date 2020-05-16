Telangana

Free food for building workers at worksites

The State government on Saturday issued an order providing free food for building workers at worksites in the city under the Annapurna scheme of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation during the lockdown.

The entire per-meal cost of ₹ 24 will be reimbursed to GHMC as subsidy from the Telangana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, the order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

The order noted that the board was empowered by a legislation to formulate a scheme to grant a subsidy to the local bodies in support of any welfare activity approved by the State government for workers. Therefore, the Labour Commissioner had said that the board, at its meeting on March 31, resolved to formulate a scheme to grant subsidy to GHMC for providing food at building worksites.

At present, GHMC was implementing Annapurna scheme for the benefit of poor people. The same would be extended to construction workers with 100 per cent subsidy payable to the GHMC.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 8:36:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/free-food-for-building-workers-at-worksites/article31602828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY